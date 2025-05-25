Last month, representatives of the NGO bBrave paid a courtesy call to President Myriam Spiteri Debono at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Spiteri Debono commended the organisation for its work, noting that it fills a much-needed gap in Maltese society. She said that bullying is, sadly, a pervasive issue that causes significant pain and suffering.

bBrave’s representatives outlined the work they carried out to date, including the introduction of Malta’s national Anti-Bullying Week, the free counselling services and a national project conducted in 2023 on workplace bullying.

Aaron Zammit Apap, bBrave’s founder and president, said: “It was an honour for bBrave to be welcomed at San Anton by Her Excellency. After eight years of operating across all areas of society, it was an honour to be able to present both the milestones we have achieved – thanks to our dedicated volunteers – and our strategy for the coming years.”