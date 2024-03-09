The Building and Construction Authority is looking for lawyers and architects to provide legal and technical advice to people impacted by construction.

The call, announced on Saturday by both the BCA and Ministry for Justice and Construction Sector Reform, follows a pledge made by Prime Minister Robert Abela to offer citizens a free hotline service offering technical advice with regard to construction-related matters.

Abela made the pledge during a press conference held hours after a 500-page report drafted by a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia was published.

The call for lawyers and architects is open from now until March 29.

“One of our priorities in the reform of the construction sector, is to give a stronger voice to citizens who want to protect their rights from the construction sector. This will be done by investing in new services such as free legal and technical professional assistance", Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said.

Attard said that this service will eventually be complemented by a 24/7 helpline, to report and forward complaints.

Applications will be evaluated and selected to the BCA. The authority said it is looking for lawyers and architects who are reliable, able to work in a team, motivated and with a forward vision for this panel of experts.

More information can be found on the BCA website, http://www.bca.org.mt/