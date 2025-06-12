The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) have warned against exploiting the Paceville building collapse “for political gain”.

In a joint statement, the two authorities said that “in these sensitive moments... it is essential to focus on the safety and wellbeing of all, rather than allowing anyone to attempt to exploit such situations for political gain”.

“This is particularly disappointing when it comes from individuals who should come together for the better good”, the authorities said, without specifying to whom they were referring.

Wednesday night’s building collapse occurred just hours after 32 student residents were evacuated due to safety concerns flagged by multiple architects.

Both the BCA and OHSA issued separate statements that night to confirm they had worked with architects to move residents out safely, stopped works at the construction site next door and moved to sanction the developer.

While they did not specify who their joint statement Thursday was referring to, it is understood they were referring to PN MEP Peter Agius, who in a video uploaded to Facebook earlier today appeared to accuse the two authorities of failing to take action.

“It wasn’t the authorities or the ministry or the government that rescued them, it was this architect”, he said, apparently in reference to architect Glenn Zammit, who is architect for a site under construction next to the building that collapsed.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the site’s developer Excel Trading Limited said Zammit “had noticed visual defects on Tania Flats and immediately engaged with the building's owners and the architects responsible for previous structural works on the property".

Agius said: “It wasn’t the BCA or the OHSA; all of them said that there was no huge danger – that’s what they stated. They stopped works but took no further action".

Turning to regulation of the sector, Agius said the government had “announced ‘reforms’, but where are they? Buildings are still collapsing,” while noting Malta was the “only country” in Europe to not have building codes in place.

“Building codes are standards of security for the construction industry. So, in Malta, where we have construction going on everywhere, from morning until night, we don't have those standards”, the MEP said.

Agius also appeared to question the balance of power between contractors and architects – with the latter in the employ of the former – which he pointed to as an example of the need for building codes.

“After the huge amount of pressure that we exerted, particularly because of Isabelle Bonnici, who I brought to Brussels to meet with the EU Commission... after the European Commission stated it was ready to help us create building codes, the government announced it would do so but it added we would have the first draft in maybe three years – come on”.

While refusing to be drawn on who the authorities' joint statement had been targeting, OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar stressed that safety officers had "risked their lives" while inspecting the property before its collapse, adding comments criticising the authorities were "not fair".