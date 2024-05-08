BDO Malta has unveiled its Transparency Report for 2023, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to excellence, transparency and delivering top quality services to clients.

Continuing its steady growth trajectory, BDO Malta also celebrates in the report its remarkable achievements recorded throughout the year, most notably solidifying its position as the fifth largest audit and advisory firm in Malta, based on fee income.

In 2023, the firm recorded an increase in fee income of 12 per cent compared to the previous year, reflecting clients’ trust in its services and ability to provide value – even amid the challenges of a dynamic global business landscape.

Meanwhile, the year saw BDO Malta continue its dedication to the highest audit quality standards, introducing an annual Audit Quality report alongside the Transparency Report, as well as launching an Audit Quality Award to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its expert audit teams. A meeting of the BDO Global Audit and Assurance Quality Committee held in Malta in April also offered the opportunity to share insights and discuss global audit trends, while the recent Audit and Assurance Culture of Quality survey highlighted the alignment of respondents’ values with those of the firm.

Throughout the reporting period, the BDO Malta team ensured the brand’s presence at several high-profile international events as both exhibitors and visitors, including ICE London 2023, the Malta Stock Exchange Governance, Risk and Compliance Summit 2023 and at the eighth edition of SiGMA Malta, among others. BDO Malta service leaders also attended various conferences around the globe organised by BDO International, such as the Global Tax Conference held in Austria, the Audit Leadership Summit in Dubai and the Global Leadership Summit in Canada.

Ranked fifth largest professional services network worldwide, BDO International is a global network of independent public accounting, tax and advisory firms, with more than 1,776 offices in over 164 countries and territories. In 2023, the highly respected BDO brand chose Malta as one of the first markets in which to launch its refreshed brand identity, with a new website that offers an enhanced digital experience for clients and improved accessibility to services and resources.

“We are delighted to publish the BDO Malta 2023 Transparency Report and results for the year, clearly demonstrating the continued growth and success of the BDO network in Malta. A special word of gratitude goes to our clients for their continuous trust and our teams for their tireless efforts,” said Mark Attard, Partner and CEO of BDO Malta. “We eagerly anticipate partnering with our clients as they explore the ever-evolving business landscape, in a future filled with exciting possibilities. The dedication and hard work of our teams will continue to deliver exceptional value and quality service in the years to come.”