At Zampa Partners, our brand has always been tied to how we work and what we stand for. As the firm continues to grow, 2025 gave us the right moment to ask a simple question: does our identity still reflect the firm we are building? It did until we outgrew it.

This rebrand involved people across the firm to revisit our purpose and principles. What came through clearly was this: we value straight talk, hard work, and delivering results together. These principles Open & Candid, Grit, and Further Together are now front and centre.

The brand now reflects how we work and is better aligned with what we do. We have also rebuilt the digital experience, stripped back the language, simplified the structure, and made it easier to see the value we bring.

Zampa Partners

This shift comes alongside key leadership changes. My appointment as Managing Partner and Christabel Gatt’s as Chief Operating Officer have brought stronger alignment between strategy and execution. We have also added depth in risk and audit with Janis Hyzler and Sarah Mercieca Gambin appointed as Audit Directors and Gergely Szabo as Group Director.

Matthew Zampa, Managing Partner at Zampa Partners.

These moves are part of a longer-term plan where our investment lies on where client demand is growing and where the firm can lead with impact. It also says something to our people. We are serious about growth and not just of the firm, but of those shaping it.

Together, we are building the firm we’ve always imagined by inspiring leaders for a better tomorrow.