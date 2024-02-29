The last-gasp goal which allowed Belarus to peg back Malta on Sunday in the final VisitMalta Women’s friendly did not remove Manuela Tesse’s smile on her face.

The Italian coach was delighted with the performance of her side against a nation sitting 30 places above Malta in the FIFA rankings.

Despite slipping into League C in the first edition of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Belarus are one of the much-improved sides across the European landscape of the women’s game.

For Tesse, this was the perfect gauge to measure the improvement of her team ahead of April’s debut in Europe’s second tier.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.