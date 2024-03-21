BELGIUM        3

MALTA            1

Belgium fended off Malta’s second-half fight back to take a precious win that lifted them to the top of Group B and still in the hunt for a place in the U-21 European Championship finals.

It was a game of two halves with the Belgians holding the edge for much of the first half and taking a deserved lead.

But after the break, the Maltese managed to fight back after finding themselves two goals down as they managed to pull a goal back and had a golden opportunity through Basil Tuma to grab the equaliser but the forward fired over.

In the end, it was the Belgian who sealed the points with a third goal that lifted them to the top of the group on 13 points level with Spain and Scotland, who on Thursday beat Kazakhstan 4-1.

