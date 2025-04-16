Bentley has bolstered the powertrain options available with its Continental GT and Flying Spur models with a new plug-in hybrid setup.

Sitting underneath existing Ultra Performance Hybrid models, the new High Performance Hybrid offers 671bhp and 930Nm of torque and delivers greater levels of performance and acceleration than previous W12-powered models. In addition, the plug-in hybrid setup can return up to 50 miles of electric-only running from a full charge.

The setup – which is available across all models, including the Continental GT Convertible – combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a compact electric motor and 25.9kWh battery.

Azure badges are dotted throughout the cabin.

It’ll be available in new core and Azure trim levels, with the latter bringing silver machined 22-inch alloy wheels, model-specific badging at the front and 3D diamond quilting on the inside. Plus, coupe versions get a panoramic sunroof, while the Azure name is also embroidered on the seat headrests.

Switch to the Flying Spur Azure and you’ll find a new black gloss matrix grille added alongside bright chrome lower grilles, 22-inch wheels and Azure badges. Inside, the Azure aims to ‘focus on reducing stress and promoting wellbeing’, which means that the two front seats and two outer rear chairs get Bentley’s ‘wellness seating’, which incorporates heating and ventilation functions. A massage system is also included.