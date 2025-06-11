Beppe Fenech Adami has become the first Nationalist Party MP to openly endorse Roberta Metsola, saying she would be the "ideal" leader of the party.

The European Parliament president is under increasing pressure to declare herself after Bernard Grech announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Speaking outside parliament on Wednesday, Fenech Adami, the son of former leader Eddie, said Metsola "definitely ticks all the boxes to be the right leader for the PN and Malta".

Beppe Fenech Adami says Roberta Metsola 'ticks all the boxes'. Video: Jonathan Borg

Ruling himself out of the race, Mark Anthony Sammut also made a clear reference to Metsola, although he didn't name her. He told reporters there was one person who clearly enjoyed broad consensus to take over the reins and lead the PN to electoral triumph.

Metsola has so far issued a one-line response on her intentions, when asked by Brussels-based news site Politico about the leadership.

"I have a responsibility here," she told the EU-focused news site.

Fenech Adami, the PN's foreign affairs spokesperson and a former deputy leader of the party, said: "Roberta Metsola is the ideal person to occupy the role".

"I have no doubt that Roberta Metsola has the support of the parliamentary group and the vast majority of PN supporters, and the Maltese electorate.

"I have no doubt that when Metsola comes to make the decision that needs to be taken she takes all of this into consideration".

Earlier on Wednesday, MP Ryan Callus said he would give up his seat for the next PN leader, saying the next person to take up the role should be someone who "enjoys broad electoral appeal".

Metsola, the PN's biggest vote-winner in the European Parliament elections, would need to be an MP to become leader of the Opposition, should she decide to run for party leadership.