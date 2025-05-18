Bernard Grech has urged people to protest in front of the PN club in Għargħur on Wednesday, to 'stand up' to a Labour Party that took over the council 'undemocratically'.

Speaking during an interview on NET on Sunday, the Nationalist Party Leader urged supporters and residents to show up at 6:30pm in solidarity with the ousted mayor, the party's councillors and the locality's residents.

"Many are angry, and this is your chance to show solidarity. On Wednesday be with us at 6:30pm in front of Għargħur’s PN club. It’s not enough to say we’re back to the 80s, or that the government does not respect democracy. You must come. We need you to come there," he said.

"Come, so that democracy reigns again in Għargħur."

Helen Gauci was ousted as Għargħur mayor last week when she lost a confidence vote after a PN councillor resigned from the party and voted with the Labour councillors.

The resignation meant the Nationalist Party, which won a 62 per cent majority in last June’s elections, no longer had a majority in the five-seat council.

On Sunday Grech vehemently criticised Labour's effective takeover of the local council, despite residents having granted the Nationalist Party a strong majority and elected Gauci as mayor.

"Those residents chose to give the PN a very strong majority in that locality, and they decided Helena Gauci will be their mayor, and yet, Labour took over, despite knowing it’s against residents’ will," he said.

"If (Prime Minister Robert) Abela respects democracy he should call another election in the locality, and let the residents decide. If they decide to switch to Labour, that’s fine. But he won't do it, because he's insecure and afraid. He prefers to steal than respect the will of the people. This government has no respect for anyone. They will stop at nothing, for them the end justifies the means."

'Labour won't address cost of living'

Grech also said the cost of living was severely impacting thousands of people, but the government was doing nothing about it.

Recounting a recent supermarket visit, he shared anecdotes of people who walked up to him saying they were struggling to afford essential items, with some forced to pick and choose between supermarkets, and others unable to purchase certain products.

"Some people have a pension or a salary that doesn’t allow them to make it till the end of the month," Grech stated, promising that a Nationalist government would offer a "solution and a hope that people will have a better life."

The PN leader outlined several proposals to combat inflation, including the removal of tax on cost of living wage adjustments and providing tax credits to businesses to prevent price increases. He also stressed the need to assist importers, attributing part of the inflation problem to rising shipping costs.

Grech reiterated the PN's proposal to exempt the first €10,000 earned from part-time or overtime work from tax, advocating for its immediate implementation to benefit both employers and employees.

"We’re telling government – implement this now so that people can start reaping its benefits," he said.

Finally, Grech briefly touched upon the ongoing discussions within the PN regarding euthanasia. He affirmed the party's unwavering stance "in favour of life and dignity to the people," promising that a formal position would be released in the coming days, with decisions "driven by our love to people."