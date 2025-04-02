Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech made a final appeal to government deputies to vote against the magisterial inquiry reform that will face its final vote on Wednesday.

The reform will remove the right of a citizen to directly request a magistrate to open an inquiry. Instead they will have to approach the police first and can only take the case to a judge after six months have lapsed. They must also have more proof before an inquiry is opened.

Announced by the government last December, the reform has been fast-tracked through parliament as various cabinet ministers faced requests to be investigated submitted by former MP Jason Azzopardi.

The government insists the reform is aimed at making the process fairer.

Talking on NET FM, Grech accused the government of implementing the reform as it is concerned that the courts are going to expose it further.

"I am making my final appeal to government deputies to vote against this reform, in favour of the citizens' rights," he said.

Under the current police commissioner, Grech said that the government has avoided numerous investigations.

“We are in favour of the citizen having the right to call an investigation, especially when the police commissioner is compromised,” he said.

Besides the reform vote, on Wednesday, both sides of the House shall be voting on a motion to censure PN MP Karol Aquilina after a fiery parliamentary debate where the government accused Aquilina of disrespecting the Speaker of the House.

Grech acknowledged that better language can be used during plenary debates, however, he pointed out how Abela has called people “clowns” and, on one occasion, he allegedly invited Aquilina to a fight.

Also, speaking on NET FM was the PN’s general secretary, Charles Bonello.

Bonello began by commenting on a clip that PN MEP David Casa shared of Culture Minister Owen Bonnici speaking in parliament, where he praised Malta’s magisterial inquiry reform.

Bonello wondered how Bonnici was going to vote on Wednesday after he had formerly praised the magisterial inquiry.

"This is a dark day for our country. But it is also a dark day for the Labour Party,” Bonello said when referring to the inquiry reform vote.

In light of the upcoming general elections, Bonello insisted that the PN is consulting with everyone to make sure that the party will cater for everyone's needs.

After we complete the current consultation, Bonello said that the PN will be going to the "mechanic, the postman, the grocer, the housewife, as their voices are just as valuable as the voices of a professor."