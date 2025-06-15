Outgoing Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday that he had preferences as to who should be the next person at the helm of the party, but he did not disclose who they were.

Speaking during an interview with NET TV, five days after announcing he would be stepping down as leader, Grech said there were several “valid” people who could take up the mantle.

“Some of them are ready and for others, it might not be their moment yet. Several years ago the party decided that the leader should be elected by paid-up members, and so there shouldn’t be an anointed candidate. I’m convinced members have the intelligence to make the right choice.”

On his decision to resign, Grech said he had stepped down because it had become obvious that the party could not function with him as leader.

“For the good of the PN and the country, I chose to make way for someone more suited to taking the party forward.

“It was a difficult choice, not because I felt entitled to stay in the position, but because I knew many people would be saddened by my decision,” he said.

Grech said there was no time to lose to elect a new leader, who he said did not have to be perfect but should still be supported.

“Whoever it is, I will be giving my total support, and I encourage everyone in the party to get behind them,” he said while appealing for the process to be a peaceful one that encouraged people to step forward and take on the responsibility.

The Labour Party, Grech said, would continue to do its best to destroy the PN.

“It’s up to us whether we want to help the PL, or strengthen the party. When you wake up in the morning, ask yourself, ‘What can I do to make the PN stronger?’”

“Abela hasn’t reassured the public on Paceville building collapse.”

Asked for his thoughts on the collapse of an apartment block in Paceville earlier this week, Grech said that while all the facts had yet to emerge, Prime Minister Robert Abela remained absent on the issue.

“I’m concerned that Abela hasn’t reassured the public that things are being done properly.”

Grech added that even if everything was being done to regulate the construction industry today, compromised buildings with structural defects that have already been built still exist.

“The government should be transparent and ensure that proper enforcement is carried out and the public safety safeguarded,” he said.