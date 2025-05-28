Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech only held meetings with politicians during his official visit to China in April, the party said on Wednesday. It was reacting to a claim reported on ONE News that Grech had not denied that he had a meeting with Huawei, a Chinese technology firm.

The interest around Huawei stemmed from a Belgian police bribery investigation into Labour MEP Daniel Attard and other MEPs who allegedly had contact with a leading Huawei lobbyist.

When Times of Malta asked Grech to say whether or not he met with Huawei during his visit, the party said that Grech “only met with politicians” and Huawei was "never on the agenda.”

Grech met with the deputy minister for the international department, Lu Kang. Kang also visited Malta in 2024, when he met Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, Grech, and then-PL president Ramona Attard. The meetings centred around bilateral relations and the “possibility of collaboration in terms of new opportunities for investment between the two countries in areas such as research and innovation, AI, high-tech, green technology and high-quality jobs.”