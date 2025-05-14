Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday that he agreed with the government that the discussion on euthanasia should not become political.

Speaking on Karl's Podcast, Grech pointed out that his own parents died relatively recently and he had seen their pain and suffering.

While the government had published a White Paper on euthanasia, it had not announced its own position, he said. The PN too would hold its own discussions, he said and then announce its own position.

Questioned on reports on divisions within the PN, Grech said this was a narrative the Labour Party and Robert Abela were pushing to hide their own problems. When the last budget was presented, Grech said, Robert Abela could not stand the fact that Adrian Delia had sat alongside him, and the next day he launched a 15-minute tirade against him (Delia).

Asked about the role of MP Karol Aquilina, Grech said Aquilina was a very valid MP, as were all the other members of the parliamentary group. The truth was that Labour was unhappy that the PN was stable and moving forward, he said. In speaking about division within the PN “they want to give us their own.,” Grech said of the PL.

He added that divisions within Labour were such that a particular minister sometimes came up to him and told him he was telling him things ‘before I tell Robert,’ because he did not trust him.

Grech criticised the reinstatement of Ronald Mizzi as permanent secretary while he was undergoing court proceedings in connection with the Vitals case. This, he said, was a matter of two weights, two measures, with ordinary civil servants being suspended whenever they faced court proceedings.

On the sale of passports, Grech insisted that the system had to change because even the European Court had now confirmed that it was illegal. He reiterated his party’s opposition to the granting of passports to people who did not feel proud to be Maltese, so much so that they did not even reveal their names. And such people needed to invest in a manner that made Malta proud and contributed to its economy, he stressed.

On foreign workers and population growth, Grech said the country needed to reduce its dependence on foreign workers, and a future PN government would therefore assist companies to invest in automation so that they would need fewer workers for basic work, while the jobs of the Maltese were safeguarded through upskilling.