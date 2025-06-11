I wrote an article with the same title yesterday morning which should have been published today. By noon yesterday the article became of no relevance as Bernard Grech announced his resignation. Then I thought that it may not be too late after all for the PN to do the right thing.

There is an executive committee meeting this evening in which the issue could be resolved. The members of the committee should ask their leader to reconsider his decision and stay on in the interest of the country and the party.

Here is my two cents worth about the matter.

The troubles within the PN have not cropped up under Grech’s leadership, nor Adrian Delia’s or Simon Busuttil’s for that matter. The problems which I will highlight, started 21 years ago when Malta joined the EU, the same year which saw Eddie Fenech Adami resigning as party leader and prime minister.

The problematic issues within the PN are twofold; political and financial, the former started in 2004 while the collapse in finances commenced a couple of years earlier. I’ll start with the financial issue.

The PN under Fenech Adami was never financially solid and always struggled to cope with the party’s running cost. Then came someone who decided to build a new headquarters and open a TV station. From then onwards the party’s finances never recovered.

I may understand why in 1998 the party decided to open a TV station, but I cannot fathom why certain contracts costing hundreds of thousands such as buying the rights to show the Formula 1 races when the same races were being aired by RAI were undertaken.

The new headquarters, a large, mostly empty building was another cause for the PN’s financial woes. Probably a number of contractors who worked on the project 20 years ago are still patiently awaiting payment.

Grech inherited all this. His resources were very limited. He did nothing to make the situation worse so he definitely cannot be blamed about the current financial situation.

Moving on to the political matters. The PN lost all political appointments heavily since 2004 with one exception, the general election of 2008 which it scraped through with a majority of just 1,500 votes. The PN never listened and reacted to the electorate message. On the contrary the arrogance of a number of senior ministers who had been in office before 2008 became worse.

During the decade after the 2003 election a whole new generation of up and coming young Nationalist politicians were discouraged to contest. The old guard resisted the new generation of politicians. Those who managed to make it in 2008 were sidelined and ridiculed. Any form of internal criticism was projected as betrayal. Small internal issues were never handled well, resulting in major crises for the government.

In 2004 when Malta joined the EU the PN lost its raison d’etre. Fenech Adami’s mission was completed and from then onwards the PN lost its vision and to this day it has not yet recovered. To make matters worse the two ideologies, the conservatives and liberals within the PN which, until then were always gelled together, cracked.

Bernard Grech should be given all the support from his MPs to continue leading the party until the next general election - Hermann Schiavone

The issue of divorce and eventual referendum were a big blow for the party. Instead of calling a snap election a decision was made to decide the matter by referendum. Big mistake as in the process the party alienated thousands of its supporters.

Then there was the issue of customer service. Let us just say that the PN supporters were not treated well. Others, such as developers and businessmen were regarded as criminals when dealing with government entities.

The party’s administration left a complete mess for their successors. Thousands left the PN and never returned and I doubt they ever will. No wonder the 2013 election was won with a super majority by the PL.

Grech and his two predecessors inherited a toxic brand which could not make inroads with the electorate. The damage done prior to 2013 will take a few more years to repair. Any talk that a new leader will immediately attract enough support to win the next election is wishful thinking. That is why Grech ought to be asked to remain in office.

A year ago, Grech managed to reduce the gap between the parties to approximately 8,000 votes. That was the PN’s best result since 2008. He did so with limited resources. That was no mean feat.

Yes, the latest surveys did not look good for the PN leader but what guarantee is there that a new leader whoever s/he may be will change the PN’s fortunes? A new leader should be chosen after the general election not two years (at most) before the electoral appointment.

Grech is a decent family man who has been democratically elected by the party members and should be given all the support from his MPs to continue leading the party until the next general election.

In the interest of the country and the party Grech should stay on as PN leader.

Hermann Schiavone is a former PN MP. He holds a doctorate in political science.