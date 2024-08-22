Anyone who has any information on identity fraud should speak to the Nationalist Party, Bernard Grech said, as claims of a racket within Identità grow.

“If you live in a property and have received letters addressed to someone who doesn't live there, come forward,” the PN leader added.

“Do not let this fraud go on; help us and help the country,” he said on Thursday.

Claims of a racket within Identità have been raised by lawyer and former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who said the government entity has knowingly been issuing Maltese ID cards based on forged documents.

The lawyer said the alleged racket is “the biggest corruption scandal in this country by a government agency or department".

RELATED STORIES 'I was told I had been dead for three months’: patients fear identity theft

The scam also involved the theft of many people's addresses, he said.

A court found Azzopardi’s claims sufficient to merit an investigation and so opened a magisterial inquiry.

On Thursday afternoon, Grech said the Nationalist Party would forward the information it received to the inquiring magistrate.

People with information should contact an MP, visit party headquarters, or send evidence to pnsupport@pn.org.mt.

He also said that a system should be established to allow people to check if anyone unknown is registered at their property.

Call for inquiry

Speaking via phone, Grech also reiterated his party's support for an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.

Her family have called for an inquiry to establish the facts that led to the death of Ghirxi, at the hands of her ex-partner, who had been harassing her for months.

“Only through that can the truth fully come out, and can lessons be learnt,” Grech said.

The PN leader said the legislation to prevent femicides needed strengthening.

“The government needs to understand it must seriously invest and implement measures as soon as possible to prevent avoidable killings,” he said.

Grech again called on Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri to resign over the alleged ID card racket and Ghirxi's murder.