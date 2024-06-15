Bernard Grech has highlighted the Nationalist Party’s gains in local council elections while slamming public broadcaster PBS for going out of its way to not report the swing in votes.

The PN lost local council elections to the Labour Party but dramatically reduced what was a record deficit, clawing back 20 new councillor seats and 27,000 votes when compared to 2019.

It now has a majority in 24 councils, having flipped six councils its way and losing one to Labour, Grech said.

It also obtained a majority of votes in Birkirkara and Mellieħa, but was tied with Labour for seats. Elected independent candidates hold the key to control in both those localities.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday and with PN councillors seated behind him, Grech rattled off various statistics illustrating the way in which the party had made up lost ground and said the PN was ready to govern.

“But none of this detail has featured on the national TV station,” he said. “TVM, which works using your taxes, does not report any of this.”

TVM provided live coverage from the counting hall but its website only reported the final outcome of each locality’s election, with little context.

Grech used the press conference to make a pitch to voters and talk up the PN’s electoral prospects.

“Some people were discouraged by the big gap [between parties] but now have more faith,” he said. “The PN I lead will continue to be an open party welcoming all. Let us work together, the country awaits us.”

Grech said that the party’s focus would continue to be on individuals’ wellbeing and quality of life, and reiterated his party’s call for carrying capacity studies to be carried out across the country.

“We want to know how each locality can grow and thrive. We are in favour of progress, but not at your expense,” he said.

Grech also shot down any suggestion that local council elections should be depoliticised and only feature independent candidates.

“We must respect people’s vote,” he said. “In localities where PN got, say, 48% of the vote, let us not say that someone who got a small percentage should govern.”