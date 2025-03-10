The sister of femicide victim Bernice Cassar has vowed to continue fighting for justice in her name.

Speaking at a Women’s Day conference on Friday, Alessia Cilia Portelli said she had made a promise on the day of the tragedy to be her sister’s voice.

“I promised I would fight for her and be her voice,” she said, overcome with emotion.

RELATED STORIES Domestic violence: ‘countless’ recommendations and no action

“If she is listening, I think she is helping to see that good things have come out of her tragedy.”

Her words were met with applause from the audience at the FIDEM Women’s Day conference, where she took part in a panel discussion on domestic violence.

A public inquiry into Cassar’s murder concluded that systemic failures contributed to her death, citing a lack of resources and excessive caseloads in the state system.

The 40-year-old mother of two had repeatedly reported her ex-husband to police and had a protection order in place. In the days leading up to her murder, her lawyer had urged authorities to intervene after the order was breached.

Cilia Portelli highlighted how her sister had repeatedly reported the abuse to the police in the last six months of her life, including just 24 hours before she was killed. Cassar had a protective order in place, which legally barred her ex-husband from contacting or approaching her.

She recalled one instance when her sister had gone to the police but had no visible injuries. She was told, ‘Since you don’t have injuries, it isn’t that automatic’.” He was not detained, and shortly after, Cassar was murdered. “On that day, her death sentence was signed,” she said.

Reports of domestic violence have increased

Since Cassar’s murder in 2022, a number of reforms have taken place. Reports of domestic violence have increased, with 3,589 people reporting abuse or seeking victim support services in 2023. Additionally, the Santa Luċija Hub, a 24/7 emergency centre for domestic violence victims and their children, was opened.

“Hearing that Bernice helped bring about these important changes warms my heart,” Cilia Portelli said.

Nonetheless, she implored those on the front lines helping victims of domestic violence to listen.

“You need to listen to the pain, even if it is not spoken.”

She explained that shame and fear might prevent them from verbalising their pain but if the authorities pay attention they can see through the silence.

The panel discussion also featured activist and academic Marcelline Naudi and Domestic Violence Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan.