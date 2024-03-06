The best two works exhibited at the maltabiennale.art will each receive a trophy moulded in the shape of the Maltese falcon.

One of the trophies will be awarded to the best artwork submitted by one of the artists who responded to the international call for applications and who were selected to exhibit their art in the maltabiennale.art. An international jury will decide the recipient of this award, who will also be given a public commission by Heritage Malta.

The other trophy will acknowledge the best artwork from the public’s perspective. Besides the trophy, this award will comprise the publication of a book about the winner’s works by Heritage Malta’s publishing house.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta.

