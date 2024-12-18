The 15th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the Nativity village spread on 20,000sqm of land, was inaugurated on Sunday by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi and organiser Franco Ciangura.

The crib was blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, while Lelio Spiteri compèred the evening.

The Nativity village is situated adjacent to the Għajnsielem main square, just five minutes’ walk from Mġarr Harbour.

The life-size crib is constructed on a stretch of land known as Ta’ Passi, where horses turn mills, villagers go about their jobs, shepherds live in caves, animals roam in enclosed spaces and a ‘poor couple’ tend to their newborn in a grotto.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem will be animated during the following dates and times: tomorrow (9.30am-12pm); Saturday (4-7.30pm); Sunday (3-7pm); Christmas Day (4-7pm); Boxing Day (2.30-7pm; December 27 (4- 7pm); December 28 (4-7.30pm); December 29 (3-7pm); New Year’s Day (3-7pm); and on Sunday, January 5, (Adoration of the Magi 2-7pm).