Hundreds of people gathered at the Church of the Nativity in the Christian holy city of Bethlehem on Tuesday to mark another solemn Christmas overshadowed by the war in Gaza.

Missing for a second consecutive year were the festive decorations, and the crowd paled in comparison to the throngs of tourists and pilgrims of Christmases past -- a reflection of the sombre mood as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip churns on.

At Manger Square, the heart of the Palestinian city dominated by the revered church that marks the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, a group of scouts held a small parade that broke the morning's silence.

"Our children want to play and laugh," read a sign carried by one of them, as his friends whistled and cheered.

The war in Gaza -- which is cut off from the occupied West Bank by Israeli territory -- erupted after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

The attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory war in Gaza has left 45,338 people dead, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.

Traditionally in Bethlehem, a grand Christmas tree would light up Manger Square, but local authorities opted against elaborate celebrations for a second year.

"This year we limited our joy," Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman told AFP.

Prayers, including the church's famed midnight mass, will still be held in the presence of the Catholic Church's Latin Patriarch, but the festivities will be of a more strictly religious nature.

Despite the gloomy mood, some Christians in the Holy Land -- who number about 185,000 in Israel and 47,000 in the Palestinian territories -- were finding refuge in prayer.

"Christmas is a feast of faith... We're going to pray and ask God to end our suffering," Salman said.

In a message to Christians all over the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked them for supporting Israel's fight against the "forces of evil".

"You've stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilisation against barbarism," he said.

- Christians in Syria -Elsewhere in the Middle East, hundreds of people took to the streets in Christian areas of Syria's capital to protest the burning of a Christmas tree.

The incident took place in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah in central Syria just over two weeks after Islamist-led rebels spearheaded an offensive that ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, the fighters who set fire to the tree were foreigners.

A demonstrator in Damascus who gave his name as Georges told AFP he was protesting "injustice against Christians".

"If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore," he said.

Syria's new rulers have vowed to protect the country's religious minorities, including Christians.

But some Syrian Christians, including secular longtime opponents to Assad's rule, fear the new leadership's Islamist ideology will mean their community's aspirations and those of other minorities will not be taken into account in the transition.

- Tracking Santa -In Germany, Christmas was overshadowed by a deadly attack at a market, prompting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to issue a message of healing.

"Hatred and violence must not have the final word. Let's not allow ourselves to be driven apart," he said.

Pope Francis will mark Christmas Eve on Tuesday with a special ceremony launching Jubilee 2025, a year of Catholic celebrations set to draw more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

The motto of the Jubilee is "Pilgrims of Hope", and the Argentine pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for peace in a world riven by conflict, particularly in the Middle East.

Among the groups registered to participate in the Jubilee is Italian LGBTQ group La Tenda di Gionata, reflecting the pope's call for the Church to be open to all.

There were, of course, moments of joy on Christmas Eve, as families in many countries around the world gathered for meals and gift-giving.

As an annual tradition of "tracking" Santa Claus swung into action, a US Air Force general said there was no need to worry that recent mystery drone sightings might affect deliveries.

General Gregory Guillot's reassurances came as the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command reported that Santa and his reindeer were making stops across Asia, including Japan and North Korea.

"Of course we are concerned about drones and anything else in the air," NORAD commander Guillot told Fox News. "But I don't foresee any difficulty at all with drones for Santa this year."

And in Paris, worshippers gathered at the Notre Dame cathedral for the first Christmas mass since its reopening following a devastating fire in 2019.

"We got here early to attend 4:00 pm mass, and to get a good spot. It's a superb monument," said Julien Violle, a 40-year-old engineer who travelled to Paris from Switzerland along with his two children.

Notre Dame officially reopened on December 7 in a ceremony attended by world leaders, including incoming US President Donald Trump.