Shirine Bau Rafoul is not only a passionate conservationist but also a tough one. Along with her team of dedicated activists, she often ventures into dangerous areas, documenting and reporting illegal hunting activities to protect migratory birds in Lebanon.

Shirine was once a hunter herself, but for the past six years, every spring and autumn, she has been busy coordinating international anti-poaching operations. But this year is different.

She had to halt all operations as Israel’s attacks on Lebanon intensified in September, shifting her focus to helping displaced people due to Israel’s bombings.

When thousands of electronic devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies, exploded - killing at least 42 people and maiming or injuring 3,500, Shirine, along with her family and friends, immediately discarded their radios out of fear.

None of them are members of Hezbollah or associated with the movement. Shirine is a Maronite Christian - the largest Christian denomination in the country. But they all understood that such indiscriminate attacks did not distinguish between combatants and civilians, and they could easily become targets.

As Israel’s attacks in Lebanon intensified, killing over 1,000 people in the past two weeks - a quarter of them women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry - hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes in despair, searching for a safe refuge.

Suzanne Shreif, 27, lost her husband. She is now a refugee in her homeland.

Over 15,000 refugees, fleeing the Israeli bombings, arrived in Shirine’s village of Deir el Ahmar, located in the northern Beqaa Valley, a couple of weeks ago. Most of the refugees, primarily women and children, are staying in the village school, the church, and local villagers' homes.

While Shirine's family sheltered 30 displaced people, she quickly began organising her family and friends to gather aid and supplies for the refugees.

"There are people who have nothing - no money, no food. Many are sleeping in gardens and on the sides of roads," Shirine told me.

"I met widowed mothers who lost their husbands or entire families in Israeli bombings. One woman told me that her sister went to buy food, and when she came back, she found her home bombed, with her children, husband, and parents killed inside.”

Israel claims that its war "is not with the Lebanese people but with Hezbollah" and that "Hezbollah has been using the Lebanese as human shields."

Who is being targeted?

Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group that emerged from Israel’s occupation of Lebanon in 1982. It is deeply embedded in Lebanese society and is represented in the Lebanese parliament.

Contrary to Israel’s claims that they are only targeting Hezbollah, most of the refugees fleeing their homes have nothing to do with Hezbollah’s militant arm.

"In addition to the Shiite women and children, there are also many Sunni and Christian refugees in our village at the moment," Shirine says.

This is further evidenced by recent news of a Greek Orthodox parish priest being among at least 32 Christians killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

While sectarianism is a deeply rooted issue that causes tensions among different religious groups in Lebanon, it is being exacerbated mostly by the same political leaders who have remained in power since the civil war. Despite this, many Lebanese are deeply patriotic and view Israel's attacks as a direct assault on the sovereignty of their nation.

I ask Shirine if she fears that their village might also become a target since they are hosting so many refugees. She responds that in times of crisis when there is no government support or institutional backing, all they have is each other:

“Regardless of the threats or dangers, it is our duty to extend a helping hand to those in need. Lebanon has always been a land of resilience, and even in these difficult times, we will continue to act out of compassion and uphold our shared values of humanity and dignity.”

The family of Ahmad Ali Mostafa who was recently killed.

Shirine and her team, who come from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds, represent a new generation in Lebanon that envisions the future of their country beyond the constraints imposed by the old ruling elite. They are not divided by political or religious indoctrination but united by their love for nature and their belief in human dignity.

As news of an Israeli ground invasion and more bombings around the Beqaa Valley and central Beirut unfolds, Shirine sounds as tough and hopeful as ever in our last correspondence.

“While my current responsibilities have shifted, I deeply miss being out in the field with others, preserving the beauty of our land and ensuring a future where nature and people thrive. That sense of purpose and unity with my team will always be close to my heart, no matter where my path leads.”

Tolga Temuge worked for Greenpeace Mediterranean in Lebanon for several years. He has also been involved in a conservation project in Lebanon since 2017. He was the executive director of BirdLife Malta and is currently the managing director of ET