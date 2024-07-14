Shannen Doherty, well known for her roles on the hugely popular TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and witchcraft fantasy “Charmed,” has died aged 53.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement.

Doherty rose to fame in 1990 as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.” She appeared in 111 episodes, playing sassy Brenda Walsh, but left after four seasons in 1994 after battling with scriptwriters.

She returned to the small screen playing a witch in "Charmed" in 1998, and reprised the role of Walsh in further "90210" spin-offs and reboots.

Doherty's cancer was revealed in a lawsuit filed against her former business managers. She claimed they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse. She said she didn't go to the doctor until she had insurance and there was a delay in diagnosing the cancer.

In April 2020 she described the recurrence of her cancer after three years of remission as a "bitter pill to swallow."

She documented her cancer battle on social media, including photographs of her undergoing scans in hospital. Last year, she had a brain tumour removed and revealed the disease had spread to her bones.