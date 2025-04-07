In our current world, wealth accumulation is often mistaken for meaningful progress. Daily life ticks to the beat of financial transactions, and consumption is increasingly framed as freedom. Yet, beneath this surface, a quiet shift has taken place: our idea of well-being has moved away from community, purpose and stability and become centred on consumption – relentless, habitual and often compulsive.

This transformation is not incidental. Our economies are structured to sustain endless growth, subtly reshaping our desires in service of that aim. The outcome is a society not merely touched by addiction but built upon it. Consumption is no longer optional – it feels essential, a survival mechanism dressed up as choice.

The current neoliberal system is designed to take more than it provides. People feel exhausted, anxious and emotionally disconnected – not because they lack material comforts but because the pursuit of them increasingly undermines deeper human needs. Malta offers a remarkable case. A nation once defined by strong familial and communal bonds is now experiencing a fragmentation of those very connections.

Recent research commissioned by MEP Thomas Bajada – ‘Malta’s Economy of Well-being: Bridging the Gap’ – reveals that stress, anxiety and loneliness are among the most commonly reported emotional states. This is especially true among young adults, who face mounting pressure from education, employment and social expectations.

Work-life balance emerges as a major source of dissatisfaction, cited by 31.2% of respondents. While leisure time is valued highly, with over half of respondents rating it as extremely important, many find themselves unable to enjoy it due to long working hours and multiple responsibilities. This concern is especially pronounced among middle-aged adults juggling careers and family duties.

Trust in society is another casualty of this economic model. While 95.3% of respondents said they trust their families, only 30.8% reported trusting most people. Meanwhile, 43.5% said they rarely trust others, and a further 25.7% said they do not trust anyone fully – nearly 70% expressing deep social scepticism.

This collapse in social trust is not a psychological oddity; it reflects a broader erosion of social cohesion. The long hours, high costs of living and pressure to maintain side income streams have fractured time for community and rest. As traditional neighbourhoods make way for speculative developments, the communal spaces that once fostered everyday interaction are vanishing.

Malta’s situation reflects a broader global trend: while modern economies may convey material prosperity, they often do so at the expense of the very underpinnings that support emotional and social well-being.

The disconnection is not random – it is systemic. When spatial policies are developed to cater for investors rather than citizens, when digital platforms prioritise engagement over human connection and when economic success is measured by output rather than quality of life, the result is chronic disconnection.

What we need is not the end of capitalism but the reorientation of its priorities - Justin Attard

The above referred study also points to key psychological dimensions of well-being – pleasure, purpose and life satisfaction – and how these are being undermined. Pleasure is the most immediately affected. Although the economy facilitates constant access to goods and services, 19.5% of respondents reported being not very happy and 1.6% not happy at all.

Consumption may provide momentary satisfaction but it does little to deliver lasting contentment.

Purpose, too, is under strain. While 52.2% of respondents rated their work or career as extremely important, many struggle to find fulfilment in it. The research highlights that work-related stress is a leading contributor to dissatisfaction, particularly among those navigating both personal and professional responsibilities. Internationally, this pressure is prompting structural experiments: Iceland’s trial of a four-day working week found that productivity was maintained or improved while workers reported less stress and greater time for family and personal interests.

These are not theoretical debates – they are practical responses to a system that no longer works for everyone.

Life satisfaction – the belief that one’s life is on a meaningful path – is fragile. As job insecurity, financial pressures and institutional mistrust increase, people lose their sense of stability.

While family remains a trusted cornerstone of life in Malta, confidence in society at large is waning. This echoes Émile Durkheim’s concept of anomie – a state of disconnection from the institutions and norms that are meant to support us. In such a void, consumption often fills the emotional and social gaps that once belonged to community.

This is not just a cultural phenomenon – it is a political one. Governments continue to prioritise GDP and economic expansion over human well-being. But this model is not immutable. Countries such as Finland have shown that it’s possible to guide policy using broader indicators like health, education and environmental quality. Portugal has also demonstrated how reforms in mental healthcare and drug decriminalisation can reduce harm and build resilience. These aren’t illusions; they are evidence-based alternatives.

Supporters of the current economic model often argue that capitalism has lifted millions out of poverty, driven innovation and improved living standards. This is true. But, left unchecked, it has caused burnout, social fragmentation, inequality and environmental destruction.

Others claim that generous welfare states undermine responsibility. Yet, data tells a different story: countries like Denmark and Norway, with comprehensive social support systems, consistently rank highest in happiness, productivity and public trust.

Security, it turns out, can foster initiative – not suppress it.

What we need is not the end of capitalism but the reorientation of its priorities. Growth should serve people – not the other way around. A system designed with well-being at its core is not anti-growth. It is better growth.

Real change begins when we stop treating well-being as a private luxury and start recognising it as a collective political demand. Escaping a society built on compulsive consumption will take more than individual restraint – it requires systemic redesign. The means already exist. The data is clear. What remains is the courage to act.

I want to live in a society where people thrive – not just survive.

Justin Attard is a doctoral researcher at the University of Malta.