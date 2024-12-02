During these 16 days we will be pushing for a society which wants to eradicate domestic violence.

First, I must acknowledge that we have come a long way in combatting domestic violence, even though sadly women still being murdered by their lover, partner or people closest to them.

Sixteen years ago, when I was Qrendi deputy mayor as well as vice president of the Socialist Group in the Congress for Local and Regional authorities, I addressed a Council of Europe summit and said that the primary advocates for zero tolerance towards domestic violence should be local and regional authorities, because they know what the demands of their communities are.

Since then, we have signed the Istanbul Convention and other subsidiary legislation.

However, to fight this menace one must go beyond laws and legislation. People need assistance from our national services and Budget 2025 offers a ray of hope.

The government has invested €4.5 million in services at the community level to help those passing through a difficult phase in life.

Funds invested in the Foundation for Social Welfare Services for those seeking assistance as a result of domestic violence has increased year after year.

Quoting from the latest published annual report of the foundation, CEO Alfred Grixti said that domestic violence places fourth in the top five presenting problems, followed by mental health concerns, and proceeded by health-related issues, child abuse and addictive behaviour.

The interim half yearly report published on the FSWS website this August shows that the Domestic Violence Unit assisted almost 2,000 cases during the first six months of this year, which compared to the first six months of 2023 is already quite high.

To fight domestic violence one must go beyond laws and legislation - Claudette Abela Baldacchino

Behind statistics, behind each number there is a person, a human being, a family that is suffering and this is why I believe that the 16 days of activism are a beacon of hope for our communities, for our nation.

The government has invested in people, in services, in laws and regulations. We as parents, as grandparents, as families, as educators, as politicians should invest more time in making our young children and young adults more aware of the consequences of domestic violence.

I have always stood by and reaffirm my commitment towards the building of our nation and the European Union where women’s individuality is valued and where every person is free to live their own life.

Hence, we have to see domestic violence in a context, not only because our country has become more cosmopolitan, but also because we have now different forms of families coming from different cultures.

At its core, violence against women and girls in all its forms is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect. Everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and the government has a clear plan of action to combat domestic violence through its third national strategy, and work is currently underway to ensure that each measure is fully implemented.

If we work together then we can be part of the solution and deliver a genuine change in this country’s response to this heinous crime.

A quarter of a century ago, the United Nations declared November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

If we stand together, we heal together, and I am sure that the next quarter of a century will be better than the previous one as a result of committed political strategies such as the Malta 2050 Vision which will help combat domestic violence.

Claudette Abela Baldacchino is a former Labour MEP.