By the end of 2024, Malta’s social housing stock consisted of approximately 7,800 properties. While the majority are government-owned, around 20% are leased from the private sector and Malita. Significant resources are allocated to the upkeep and improvement of these dwellings, including the installation of lifts – a growing necessity given Malta’s ageing population.

Social housing is a critical component of the country’s social safety net. It provides affordable and dignified living spaces for those facing financial and social hardships. From its early days as a post-war necessity to its current form in the twenty-first century, it has undergone significant transformations over the past eight decades. This evolution reflects changing demographics and socio-economic realities but, ultimately, it is underpinned by a growing recognition that housing is not just a roof over one’s head but a cornerstone of personal stability and community well-being.

The Housing Authority has just published a book that traces more than eighty years of social housing in Malta. The book adopts a multifaceted approach that touches upon multiple aspects of social housing-policy decisions, urban and spatial considerations, the design of housing, and socio-demographic changes. It combines a historical narrative of the evolution of social housing since the end of World War II with a collection of photographs from different localities around Malta that help to bring this story to life. Additionally, it includes several archival documents, such as requisition orders, reports from the War Damage Commission, old photos of social housing construction in the 1960s and 1970s, and slum clearance projects, which serve as a tangible connection to the past. Our hope is that this will provide a more comprehensive illustration of social housing than the one common in the public psyche.

Valletta slum clearance. Photo: DOI

The title – Beyond Walls: A Social Housing Story from Post-War Beginnings to Modern Communities – encapsulates the essence of a book that seeks to present a holistic view of social housing as more than just physical structures. In fact, the central theme of the book is that housing is not merely about bricks and mortar, but about people. It is about communities and the relationships nurtured within these spaces.

A historical analysis spanning more than 80 years brings with it some challenges but also new perspectives. A key challenge concerns the definition of what we understand by social housing, which has changed over the decades. Hence, the discussion in the book is not limited to the contemporary definition but relies on the definition of social housing prevailing at different points in time. For example, during the 1970s and 1980s, social housing in Malta followed a largely universalist approach, with broad segments of the population benefiting from state support. However, from the 1990s onward, the focus shifted towards a more targeted model, prioritizing low-income and vulnerable households. The long-term perspective of history suggests that some of the housing challenges our society faces today are not new; earlier generations faced similar difficulties. It is just that these are gradually fading from our collective memory, creating the illusion that today’s challenges are unique.

The photographs from different periods highlight the merging of tradition with modernity. One can easily notice the evolving design and architectural style of these places associated with the different periods. Images of regenerated and vibrant façades in Valletta, pre-war barracks turned into social housing in Mtarfa, or newly completed developments in Pembroke and Msida visually narrate this story of progress, whilst others highlight the human element behind government policies.

This publication comes at a timely moment, aligning with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Housing Authority next year. It offers a chance to reflect on the Authority’s lasting impact and its role in shaping Malta’s social and economic development. This milestone highlights its continued commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities.

Studying the past naturally leads us to reflect on the future. Our hope is that this publication will inspire dialogue and engagement. At this stage in Malta’s economic development, it seems opportune to engage in a proper discussion on the way forward for social housing, of a broader housing policy, and ideally, of a more grounded multidisciplinary understanding of Malta’s housing system. As in the past, the future of social housing will be shaped by three fundamental questions: who should provide it, for whom, and under which conditions? These discussions should evaluate its social, economic, and spatial impacts, while being placed in the context of a fast-developing nation, the changing nature of the housing needs, and the requirements of its residents.

These discussions underscore the importance of collective efforts to address contemporary housing challenges to ensure that no one is left behind. It serves as a reminder that social housing is not just an issue of shelter but one of dignity and hope – an enduring testament to Malta’s commitment to supporting its people through times of change.

Matthew Zerafa is the CEO of the Housing Authority. Dr Brian Micallef is the Executive Head responsible for Digitalization, Legal and Communications department, while Mark Vassallo is a Senior Manager in the Policy, PR and Communications office.