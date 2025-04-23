A new book that tracks the 80-year history of Malta's social housing has been published by the Housing Authority.

The book, titled Beyond Walls, features photographs of social housing projects built after the Second World War and serves as an archive documenting the evolution of social housing in Malta from 1943 to 2024.

It also includes historical documents and records that help illustrate this aspect of Malta’s social development.

Announcing the publication, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes highlighted the significance of the book, which presents an eight-decade-old story that has resulted in the 8,000 social houses available today.

“This book not only charts the history of social housing, but also adds to Malta’s historical narrative,” Galdes said.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes speaking at the book launch. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Housing Authority CEO Mathew Zerafa said the book would serve as a valuable resource for students and professionals interested in working in the housing sector.

“The book offers us the opportunity to track what has been done and identify what needs to be improved,” Zerafa said.

Zerafa added that the lives of people who lived in social accommodation is central to these stories.

Brian Micallef, the Authority’s executive head, provided a detailed overview of the book’s contents.

The first part includes numerous documents and information on how social housing developed when Malta began rebuilding following the damage done during the Second World War.

The book includes documents from the War Damage Commission, which was established to aid the reconstruction of bombed buildings, as well as records from the Housing Commissioner and requisition orders.

It also documents slum clearance projects, including the transformation of Manderaggio in Valletta. Aerial photos from the 1960s and 70s show the development of housing estates during that period.

The second part of the book showcases over a hundred contemporary photographs of current social housing complexes, captured by photojournalist Matthew Mirabelli.

The most recent social housing complex was inaugurated last year in Msida, accommodating 102 families.