US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "surge" in assistance to Ukraine, including nearly $8 billion in military aid and new long-range munitions, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," Biden said in a statement, which did not, however, mention Kyiv's hoped-for green light to fire US-made long-range missiles into Russia.

Zelensky says latest US military aid will help achieve victory

President Zelensky said that the almost $8 billion in military aid announced by the United States on Thursday will help his country achieve victory against Russia.

"We will use this assistance in the most effective and transparent way possible to achieve our main common goal: a victorious Ukraine, a just and lasting peace, and transatlantic security," Zelensky said in a social media post.