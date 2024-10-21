US President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to expand access to contraceptive products, including free over-the-counter birth control, just two weeks before elections where reproductive rights are a key issue.

"This new action would help ensure that millions of women with private health insurance can access the no-cost contraception they need," Biden said in a statement.

The proposed rule would widen coverage of contraception without cost for 52 million women of reproductive age with private health insurance, the White House said.

"Today, our Administration is proposing the largest expansion of contraception coverage in more than a decade," Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in a statement.

The proposal must go through a 60-day public comment period before it is finalized.