Big Brother will cut contestants down to size if they have a high opinion of themselves, according to a former winner of the UK version of the hit reality TV show.

The show premiered in Malta on Sunday evening, with 15 contestants spending the next three months in the Big Brother house, where they will live, eat, sleep, play games, quarrel and possibly fall in love.

All of this is filmed by around 50 cameras and even more microphones, so that viewers can watch daily episodes, or follow the 24/7 unedited livestream if they are particularly voyeuristic.

Jordan Sangha, 28, won the 2023 edition of Big Brother UK. Speaking to Times of Malta, he described his time on the show as “a bloody good holiday” away from his phone and other distractions.

“I went from being a county court lawyer, having to do unpleasant jobs like evicting people from their homes, to evicting people from the Big Brother house,” Sangha said, citing dunking his head in a barrel of fish guts as his standout memory from his time on the show.

Just be yourselves, have fun and don’t look at social media

Since winning, Sangha said his life has been one big party. It has allowed him to pursue his lifelong dream of a career in comedy – he is currently writing a sitcom about his time as a lawyer.

Sangha also met his current partner while in the Big Brother house, after the other housemates persuaded him to get into the hot tub and kiss a fellow contestant who he liked. They now co-host a podcast about sandwiches.

While appreciating the fact that, unlike several former winners, his life has changed for the better, he says he did not initially enjoy constantly being recognised in the street.

“At first it was daunting but then I leaned into it and I still have a loyal following,” he said.

Asked what advice he would give to Big Brother Malta contestants, Sangha had a word of warning for those with more arrogant personalities.

“If you think you’re infallible, Big Brother will quickly show you that you aren’t,” he said, adding that contestants should avoid falling into the trap of playing up for the many cameras.

“Just be yourselves, have fun and don’t look at social media,” he said.