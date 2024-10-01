The Big Friends Guggen Musik AD 2008, the first Maltese Guggen band, is performing during an event marking the twinning of Noto in Sicily and Siġġiewi on Saturday, October 5.

Notte Barocca (baroque night), being held in the historical centre of Noto, will celebrate the cultural ties between the two cities.

The band, known for its energetic and lively performances, will be playing arrangements of popular Maltese songs such as Viva Malta, Int Djamant and Xemx, among others.

Also participating in the event are the Corteo Barocco di Noto, a living and faithful representation of the baroque era with their grand costumes, and a number of Sicilian dance schools.

The event marks the 19th time that the Big Friends Guggen Musik AD 2008 will be acting as an ambassador of Maltese music.

Among others, the band performed in the band festival Musik Parade in Essen and Cologne, Germany, and in the Tour Culturale e Musicale tra le Isole, that is held across the Aeolian Islands in the north of Sicily. The band also visited Dubai, Greece and Tunisia.

On Saturday, the band will be under the director of its musical director, Ian Sammut.

The Big Friends Guggen Musik AD 2008 also runs a music school. For more information, visit its Facebook page.