A motorbike rider was in a "bad" drunken state before crashing into a pole in Rabat at around 100 kilometres per hour, a court has been told.

Cristi Robles, a Colombian national who was riding pillion, was killed in the incident on Triq it-Tabija in August last year.

The driver, Karol Yisset Bello Marin, also from Colombia, denies involuntary homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving without a licence or valid insurance.

Police inspector Francesco Mizzi took the witness stand in criminal proceedings against the accused on Tuesday.

He told magistrate Gabriella Vella that he found Robles lying on the road in a pool of blood and with visible head injuries on August 27 last year.

The driver was wearing a pink helmet which was later removed by emergency doctor Michael Spiteri, Mizzi recalled, but the passenger was wearing none.

At the scene Mizzi he noticed the odometer of the motorcycle on the ground.

When he went to check the odometer, it marked 100km per hour, while the speed limit in the road was 60km per hour.

The police inspector also spoke to several witnesses at the scene, including the owner of an ice cream shop where the victim worked.

Robles had got off from work earlier during the day, and later remained in the bar drinking with the accused.

Mizzi analysed the CCTV footage from the bar and the surrounding area. He said that in the evening, both the accused and the victim were in no state to drive a motorcycle since they were in a “bad” drunken state.

The driver was wearing a pink helmet, but Robles had none.

On the CCTV footage the pair can be seen lifting the motorcycle which then falls to the ground.

It was only after some other unnamed individuals helped them lift the motorcycle that they managed to get on it and leave.

The crash was caught on CCTV footage with Mizzi saying that the motorcycle can be seen being driven at a high speed.

AG lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted alongside inspector Francesco Mizzi. Lawyer Ana Thomas appeared for the accused.