A motorcyclist has launched a petition and organised a protest calling for improved road safety measures for bikers after the death of Shaun Coppola in a crash last month.

Bjorn Grima, 31, wants the government to install bottom shields on steel road barriers, which bikers have described as a "deathtrap".

“If you get caught in one, the chances of losing a limb, or worse, are high,” he said.

The proposed shields would prevent bikers from sliding under barriers in the event of a crash, reducing the risk of severe injuries or fatalities.

He would also like existing barriers to be enclosed with flat shields and is advocating for the use of roller barriers made from recycled tyres, which absorb impact more effectively than metal.

Grima’s petition, titled Improve Road Safety for Bikers in Malta, has already gathered more than 3,500 signatures.

Coppola died on impact after losing control of his Suzuki motorcycle two weeks ago. The road he was on, the Xemxija bypass, is shielded with metal barriers long described as dangerous by motorcyclists.

Grima said he felt an “instant gut reaction to take action” when he saw news of Coppola’s death. Although the two men never met, Grima said he felt a strong connection with him through their shared passion for motorcycles.

A graphic photo of Coppola after the crash was circulated on WhatsApp and eventually reached Grima.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It hits home when you ride a bike,” he said. “I knew there and then I had to do something, so I started the petition.”

According to the National Statistics Office, four people had died on Malta’s roads by the end of March, making Coppola the fifth road fatality this year.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett told Times of Malta earlier this week that road safety experts are looking into ways of improving infrastructure and did not rule out replacing metal barriers with newer ones.

However, he cautioned that any such change would take time and declined to provide any timeframes on any such change.

Grima said he is in talks with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and is hopeful for some resolution in the future.

He is also organising a “Slow Bike Ride Protest” in Coppola’s memory, to be held on June 27.

The ride will begin at 7.00pm in Ta’ Qali and will pass through St Paul’s Bay for a brief salute to Coppola at his crash site before ending the ride at Zion in Marsaskala.

“It's important people join the protest or sign the petition because we can’t change anything in isolation, and ultimately, strength exists in numbers,” said Grima.