A Maltese start-up that develops software to speed up client onboarding and compliance checks has sealed a strategic partnership with a UAE-based firm.

Binderr’s partnership with Seed Group is expected to help it access a network of corporate clients in Dubai that will help it expand in the region.

In a statement announcing the deal, the Maltese firm said Seed Group “is renowned for its strategic alliances within the UAE and the wider MENA region and brings invaluable expertise and connections to the table.”

The UAE was removed from the Financial Action Task Force grey list in February and demand for tools that facilitate anti-money laundering checks, like Binderr, is expected to grow in the coming years.

Seed Group is owned by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of UAE’s royal family who is also CEO of the Emirates Group and chairman of Dubai World.

Binderr CEO and founder Jacob Appel said the deal was a major milestone for the firm.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the royal family and contribute to the advancement of innovative technologies in banking and professional services, supporting their growth initiatives,” he said.

Seed Group CEO Hisham Al Gurg said the collaboration underscored the company’s desire to leverage technology to grow and improve its business.

Binderr’s “innovative approach to anti-money laundering and know-your-customer (AML and KYC) procedures will undoubtedly benefit businesses in Malta and Dubai, both large and small," he said.

Binderr provides software tools that allow clients to create customised risk assessments, screen PEPs and sanctions lists, create automated periodic reviews and customised questionnaires and map out corporate structures to identify ultimate beneficial owners, among other things.

Seed Group, which has offices in 12 countries, is a Dubai-based conglomerate that invests in businesses, offering its partners mentorship, infrastructure and help accessing decision-makers.