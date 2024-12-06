BTS member V and Bing Crosby sing together in an “era-bending” new version of the late US crooner's classic White Christmas set for release Friday – thanks to the power of technology, South Korean media reported.

The song blends Crosby's voice with K-pop megastar V's vocals and a new instrumental arrangement, making it sound as if the two recorded together, the reports said, citing the K-Pop star's agency HYBE.

Vocals from Crosby were extracted from the 1950s recording of the Ivring Berlin-penned Christmas favourite, the best-selling physical single of all time according to Guinness World Records.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung and who was born 18 years after Crosby died in 1977, recorded in 2022 a cover of the US singer and actor's It's Been a Long, Long Time, the reports said.

“I was so happy and grateful to sing alongside the voice of my hero,” said V, who is currently performing compulsory military service.

“Crosby is my favourite jazz artist, and I hope you enjoy the song, which I sang with deep admiration for him as a fan,” the 28-year-old said.

The song was due to be released at 2:00 pm (0500 GMT) along with a video.