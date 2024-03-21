Mifsud graduated in Electrical Engineering from the UM in 1989 and, following a stint developing and managing Malta’s first digital cartography facility, started lecturing at the UM a year later.

Subsequently, Mifsud studied Computer Science at the University of Edinburgh obtaining a Masters with Distinction in 1992 and a PhD. in 1996.

On his return to Malta, Mifsud lectured within and eventually headed the department of computer Science and AI at the University of Malta.

In 1998, Mifsud was instrumental to the establishment of the Malta Internet Foundation and is one of the chief architects of the Malta Internet Exchange, Malta’s only national Internet backbone to date.

Presently he is CEO and founder of Ixaris Systems, a London-based high-tech company focusing on technology-enabled innovation in the financial services sector. In 2003 Mifsud set up a Maltese subsidiary of Ixaris Systems. Prior to Ixaris, Mifsud worked for a time as a Senior Consultant within Arthur D. Little’s Technology Practice based in Cambridge, UK< where his work included technical due diligence, market entry and strategy review assignments for technology and telecoms businesses.

When in early 2006 the Government established the National Commission for Higher Education (NCHE), Mifsud was one of its members.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.