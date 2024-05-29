Surgeon

Born in Vittoriosa, the son of John and Sophia née Gatt, Alfred John qualified B.Sc. (1927) and MD (1931) from the UM, obtaining an FRCS in 1939. Appointed lecturer in orthopaedic surgery at the RUM (1945) and professor of surgery and senior surgeon at the government hospital (1951), he retained these posts until his retirement in 1969 when he was nominated emeritus professor. He also served as civilian surgeon at British military and naval hospitals in Malta. He was awarded the OBE for his work during World War II in hospitals in England. He was also a knight of magistral grace of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and officer of the Venerable Order of St John of Jerusalem.

Alfred John married Emily White on 10 May 1941. They had a son David and four daughters: Diana, Bridget, Deborah, and Felicity.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.