Politician

Born at Valletta, the son of Salvatore Pullicino and Carmela née Borg, Andrea was educated in Italy but graduated in medicine from the UM in 1874. Pullicino never practised his profession and preferred politics.

For many years Pullicino was elected member of the Council of Government under the Knutsford Constitution of 1887.

After the repeal of the 1887 Constitution in 1903, he was one of the die-hard abstentionist members of the Partito Nazionale. In 1898 Pullicino was elected as representative of Graduates (UM) with 275 votes. He successfully contested and elected in the following Council of Governemt elections from the 1st district: 1899, 1900, 1904, 1907, 1909, 1911, 1912, 1913 and 1917.

In 1921 Pullicino was elected to the Senate as UPM member for the first electoral district with 208 votes. He was not elected to the Senate in 1927 and 1932 but was returned at a casual elections with 504 votes and 1,246 votes respectively.

He succeeded Marquis Apap Bologna as vice-president of the Senate between 1923 and 1927.

