Trade unionist and philanthropist

Born in Senglea, son of Ġużeppi and Reġina née Debono, Angelo Caruana was an engineer at the Hydraulic Dock, Msida. On 8 March 1884, Caruana launched the Mutual Help Society under the name Società di Reciproca Assistenza fra gli Artigiani Maltesi, also known as the Catholic Artisans Mutual Aid Society. Later, and until its dissolution in August 1979, it was known as the Società Operaia Cattolica of Senglea. The Mutual Help Society he instituted in 1884 was officially recognised in 1921 as a trade union.

In 1892 Caruana called a grand meeting at the Marina in Senglea which was attended by about 1,200 workers. There he founded the Workingmen Association and was elected president. One of its aims was to have workers’ representatives on the council of government. To solve to some extent the prevailing unemployment situation, he proposed the building of a foundry shop and the construction of a drydock for merchant ships.

Feeling the necessity of a large church for the rapidly-increasing population of Msida, Caruana proposed the erection of the present parish church dedicated to St Joseph. He purchased the building site from a well-known merchant called England at half price. To attain this noble purpose he worked indefatigably for many years. He resided for many years at Msida, where he was President of the Circolo La Vittoria of Palm Square in 1899.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.