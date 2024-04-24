Auxiliary Bishop of Malta

Francesco Saverio was born in Valletta, the son of Francesco Portelli and Maria Antonia née Vella. He joined the Dominican Order in Rabat on 3 February 1868 and was given the name of Angelo. He studied philosophy and theology at St Thomas Aquinas College, Rabat. Ordained priest on 29 November 1874, Portelli obtained his lectorate in theology (SThL) in 1876.

Portelli began his academic career at St Thomas Aquinas College. He lectured in philosophy, theology, and the Holy Scripture (1876-1882, 1885-1892) and he was also regent of studies and master of novices and of students (1887-1892). In 1891 he graduated master of theology (SThM). In 1883 he reluctantly accepted his election as prior of the Annunciation priory at Vittoriosa but he resigned before the completion of his term in order to return to his lecturing duties at the Rabat college.

Portelli observed his duties as a religious most assiduously; he loved priory life, study, and apostolic work. After years of teaching, in 1893 he was sent to the Valletta priory where he could devote more time to preaching. Portelli was to remain at Valletta until his death. Between 1896 and 1902 he also served as parish priest of Porto Salvo, Valletta. From here Portelli found it easier to accede to the many requests that were made from towns and villages to him to preach; he preached all types of sermons from panegyrics to lenten ones, from exhortations to homilies for specific occasions. In addition to the Maltese islands, Portelli also preached in Rome, Turin, Vercelli, Trani, and many other cities.

Portelli also served as examiner and prosynodal judge of the diocese of Malta, examiner of philosophy at the archbishop’s seminary, examiner of ordinands, and member of Diocesan Commission against Modernism. In 1910 he was appointed apostolic visitor for all the congregations of female religious in the islands; he had already carried out part of his mission by the end of the year. His intelligence, prudence, and ability must have come to the notice of the higher ecclesiastical authorities and must have led to his nomination as titular bishop of Selinonte and auxiliary to the bishop of Malta.

Portelli was consecrated bishop on 14 May 1911 and he proved of great help to Bishop P. Pace who was quite advanced in age. On Pace’s death in 1914, Portelli was nominated apostolic administrator until 1915 when Dom Maurus Caruana was appointed archbishop of Malta. That same year Portelli was appointed delegate vicar general for the diocese of Malta. All through his career, Portelli sought to get to know and help all classes of people; for this he was rewarded with the sympathy and the love of the entire population of Malta.

During the Sette Giugno 1919 events, several ecclesiastics worked hard to restore peace among the people gathered in Valletta the following days. On Monday 9 June, some Maltese were plotting to attack the Archbishop’s residence in Valletta, and threatening to ‘blow up the archbishop’s residence. Bishop Angelo Portelli together with Mgr Giuseppe De Piro faced the crowd outside the Archbishop’s residence. Bishop Portelli addressed the crowd in Palace Square and from the balcony of St John’s Co-Cathedral and calmed the crowd.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.