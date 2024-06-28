Vicar General

Bishop Annetto, son of Edgar Depasquale and Grazia née Coleiro described as a humble man who strived to be a perfectionist passed away at the age of 73.

Born in Qormi, and one of nine brothers and sisters, Depasquale studied at the Lyceum, the RUM where he graduated BA and LicD, and the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome where he graduated JCD. He was ordained priest on 7 June 1962.

Depasquale was assistant director, Pastoral Research Services (Malta) (1967-1971). In 1977 he was appointed chancellor of the curia and lecturer (1968) and professor (1990) in canon law at the faculty of theology at the UM. From 1980 Depasquale served as canon of the cathedral chapter, Mdina.

In 1986 Depasquale was appointed pastoral secretary at the curia (1986) and vicar general (1989). On 16 November 1998 Pope John Paul II appointed him Titular Bishop of Aradi and auxiliary bishop to Archbishop Mercieca. He was ordained Bishop on 2 January 1999.

1n 2001, Bishop Depasquale was presented with the insignia Cappellano Gran Croce Conventuale ad honorem.

In 2007, after the appointment of Mgr Paul Cremona*, OP as the new archbishop of Malta, Depasquale was confirmed as vicar general.

On the day of his death, in the morning, Mgr Depasquale, who had been suffering from ill health, was at the Curia, and he returned home and had lunch. Then in the afternoon Mgr Depasquale’s sister realised he had collapsed and died.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.