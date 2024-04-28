Statuarian

Born in Senglea, the son of Paolo and Francesca née Quiglio, Antonio Chircop is one of Malta’s foremost sculptors of the 19th century. He studied under the architect Giorgio Pullicino*. He made statues of apostles and candlesticks for various churches. He also carved about 200 decorative figureheads for ships.

His best known works include the statue of The Holy Trinity at the Senglea collegiate church (1839), and the titular statue of The Assumption at Qrendi parish church (1840). His works also include the statues of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary for Gudja parish church (1851) and for Żabbar parish church (1865).

Antonio married Antonia Decelis on 18 October 1829.

He died in Senglea and was buried at the parish church of Senglea.

