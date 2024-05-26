Procurator

Antonius Vella was baptised at Birkirkara on the 16 March 1567. He was a cleric and was assigned at the Ta’ Habel Qoton benefice in October 1594, and was ordained priest on 18 February 1606. He was appointed parish priest of Hal Qormi when Don Franciscus Cilia was dispossessed of that parish prebend.

On 7 November 1609 the Cathedral Chapter appointed him its procurator and in October 1610 An Apostolic Letters assigned him the Djar Zara Cathedral canonry and was installed in it on 22 January 1611. His prebend yielded an annual revenue of forty uncie payable to Don Angelus Magro. He was elected camerlengo of the Chapter on 16 January 1612 and was confirmed in this office on 27th February 1613. However on the 5 October of that year, he resigned this commitment for health reason. He subtitued Don Philippus Borg as judge in a lawsuit which involved cleric Paolus Tonna on 21 June 1614. On 17 October of that year he was chosen to assist Archdeacon Gusman as procurator ad lites in a lawsuit involoving the administration of Masses. Soon afterwards the Chapter left in his care a major transaction and on 22 April 1615 he was chosen to proceed to Sicily, and from Baron Paolo Abela he buy the Ghajn Rihana territory. In May 1617 the Chapter chosen him its procurator to defend its interests concerning St Paul’s Grotto. Apostolic Letters obtained by hermit Beneguas had sanctioned its transfer to the Grand Master.

He died in Birkirkara where he was also buried on 15 December 1620.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.