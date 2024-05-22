Actor

Born in Valletta, Urso started his acting career with the Gioventù Cattolica in Valletta. He was one of the co-founders of Radio Muskettieri a radiophonic company which he established together with Charles Clews and Johnny Catania. Radio Muskettieri presented numerous programmes from 1946 onwards on Rediffusion and on Radio Malta.

During his military service (1940-1945), Urso entertained the troops during the harshest bombardments. He was a character actor who excelled in such roles as that of police sergeant or magistrate.

Urso wrote the character known as ‘Gori’ in the comedy It-Tieġ ta’ Karmena Abdilla. His talent for mimicry enabled him to produce sound effects at a time when special effects records were unavailable.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.