Electrical Engineer

Brian was born in Pietà, the son of Carmelo and Agnes née Attard. He attended the Birkirkara primary school, Savio College, Dingli, and the Junior College, Msida. He furthered his studies at the UM and graduated Bachelor of Engineering in 2002, and obtained the teaching certificate in further education from MCAST in 2008.

Azzopardi graduated Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical and Electronical Engineering from the University of Manchester in 2011, and obtained a postgraduate certificate in Higher Education from Oxford Brooks University in 2012.

Azzopardi was electrical engineer at the Enemalta Corporation (2002-2005), researcher at the University of Manchester (ex-UMIST), UK, (2007-2011), senior lecturer, Oxford Brookes University (OBU), UK (2011-2012), and Associate Professor at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Lithuania (2012-2014). He is also senior lecturer II at the Institute of Engineering and Transport at MCAST.

Azzopardi has over 10 years experience of international and national teaching in various positions including senior level positions, and other part-time, freelance, visiting and honorary appointments, and over 20 years of industrial and academic experience managing budgets, facilities, and personnel.

Since 2002 the firm Brian Azzopardi & Associates Consultancy has been consultant to Carnego Systems Ltd, UK; Electric Vehicles Management Ltd (EVM), Malta; International Construction Bureau Ltd (ICB), UK; Renewables Academy (RENAC), UK / Germany; REVA The Electricity Car, India; Abertax Quality Group Ltd, Malta; Merlin Car Hire Ltd, Malta; Future Cars Ltd, Malta; Malta Resources Authority, Malta; Smart Holdings, Malta; London School of Commerce, Malta; and Epsilon International Ltd, Greece.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.