Medical doctor

The son of Luigi and Camilla née Isouard Xuereb, Carlo was born in Sliema. His maternal uncle was Nicolò Isouard. He graduated as doctor of medicine from the UM on 9 December 1835. He continued his studies in Naples where he applied himself to the study of the teeth and practised, duly authorised, as a Surgeon-Dentist.

He came back to Malta in June 1837 and started practising as a physician. In August 1838 Casolani left for Costantinople, and back in Malta he again travelled to Italy and to Tripoli. He went to Crimea when the war was on and returned to Malta in 1856.

Carlo Casolani married his first cousin, Flora Casolani, the youngest daughter of Sir Vincent Casolani* on 21 March 1859. They had two girls and a boy, Henry Casolani*. They lived at Sliema.

Casolani published several studies and papers on sanitary problems, education, and government administration.

