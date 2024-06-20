Sculptor

Born in Cospicua, the son of Giovanni Robinich and Anna Maria née Formosa. Carmelo studied at the Government School of Art under Edward Caruana Dingli* and Antonio Micallef*. Caruana Dingli encouraged Robinich’s uncle, Prof. Mgr Giovanni Formosa, to help the young man continue his studies at the Regia Accademia delle Arti in Rome where he went in 1933.

In Rome Robinich studied under Guido Calori and Angelo Zanelli. Between 1933 and 1937 he studied artistic foundry at the British Academy for Design while also attending the Regio Museo Artistico.

Robinich returned to Malta to work on various commissions. He excelled in sepulchral monuments, producing several busts of prominent people and also a variety of sacred objects for churches. He had his own foundry at his studio. His best works include the monument of Dante Alighieri at Floriana and the gate of the Blessed Sacrament chapel at Senglea basilica.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.