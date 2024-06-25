First Postmaster General

The first director of Posts, Domenico Montanaro was born in Valletta, the fourth son of Saverio and Madalena Agius.

Grandmaster de Rohan, by a decree of 27 October 1787, authorized the appointment of Domenico Montanaro in charge of Posts, later known as Commissioner of Posts.

Following the occupation of the Maltese Islands by the French, he retained his position while under British rule, Montanaro was reinstated in his employment and subsequently appointed as the first Director of the Post office.

In 1776, at the age of 17 years, Montanaro was employed in the Treasury with a monthly salary of 8 and a half scudi. Eleven years later he was transferred to the Order’s Post Office.

Some time after 1793 Montanaro was created a Donat of the Order of St John of Jerusalem and as a result, he was able to hold the office of Commissioner of the Post Office of the Order, formerly held by a knight of the Order.

Montanaro’s long career with the Malta Post Office came to an end in October 1816, after serving the government for thirty years, he retired at the age of 57 years, receiving a pension of 50 scudi a month.

He died at his residence in Valletta, 43 days short of his 80th birthday.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.