First Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Edgardo, better known as Edgar, was born in Valletta, the son of Osvaldo Arrigo and Susanna Grech. He was baptised in the parish church of Our Lady of Porto Salvo known as St. Dominic, Valletta. His faiuly lived at no. 33 St Mark Street, Valletta, when he was born.

He was admitted to Sigismondo Savona’s school when he was only 10 years old from where he received, in his own words, the seeds of firmness of character, tenaciousness of purposes and perseverance in intendments that distinguished his mentor. Edgar proceeded with his studies at the Lyceum. He joined the Civil Service as clerk in the Chief Secretary's Office under Count (later Sir, Lord) Gerald Strickland* on 20 October 1887. He was set to occupy the highest positions with the Government. In 1900 he was promoted to Assistant Chief Secretary to Gerald Strickland who was the Chief Secretary at the time and later Prime Minister and two years later was appointed translator of Ordinances by the same Chief Secretary to the Government before leaving the island to the Leeward Islands, Australia. Edgar continued to do such work for about eight years up to the time of Sir John Clauson just before a Government order established that translations of laws had to be performed within the Crown Advocate’s Office. Edgar was, thus, appointed ‘First Class Clerk’ in 1910 but was given the post of Deputy Assistant Secretary to the Government on 1 August 1913. He occupied the position until 6 August 1920 and was in the rank of Deputy Assistant Secretary to the Lieetenant Governor when he retired from the Civil Service on pension aged 52 years on the ground of ill-health. Afterwards, he was appointed as General Manager of Messrs Icilio Bianchi & Co. He served such an important private enterprise in Malta for a number of years. Meanwhile, he was Consul for Ireland.

In 1921 Arrigo entered politics and contested for a seat in the Legislative Assembly in the interests of the Unione Politica Maltese under the leadership of Mgr. Ignazio Panzavecchia* and later under Malta’s second Head of the Ministry (or Prime Minister) Francesco Buhagiar*. He braced himself to contribute to local politics as a member of the internal bicameral Legislature (Legislative Assembly and Senate) once his motherland acquired the first form of responsible government within a diarchy. In 1921, Arrigo was elected to the Lower House by collecting 162 first preference votes (half the quota) from the First District or exactly the eastern part including Old Bakery Street. Edgar Arrigo had the confidence and was highly respected by all political leaders at that time and he was soon unanimously and with acclamation appointed as the First Speaker of the Legislative Assembly (1921-1923) in its first sitting on 29 October 1921. His nomination was submitted by Antonio Dalli* (UPM) whose motion was seconded by Sir Gerald Strickland. Edgar was praised on the occasion by the Leader of the Opposition who expressed ‘great please’ to do so as in his words Edgar was well-acquainted with the Rules and Procedure of the House and so brought to the office of Speaker ‘vast experience’ with ‘gifts of great importance’, Edgar Arrigo was the first individual who was posed to play the two independent roles without constitutionally and legislatively wearing the two hats concurrently, particularly at the commencement of the discharge of the the representatives’s duties in the Lower Chamber.

Edgar Arrigo delivered some good rulings, including ones on constitutional matters, and also other controversial ones, in the course of a legislature that was characterised by oft-heated debates over which he generally presided with wisdom and control. Arrigo expressed the wish that it would be better for the House to choose an advocate as Speaker because there would be notifications and legal procedures to interpret and he was “not furnished with the due cognitions”. However, he was told by the House that it trusted his ability with the consequence that he proceeded with the Speakership. He made such a declaration in the sitting of the Legislative Assembly of 22nd February, 1923, while the House was discussing a motion on the Trade Union Council that involved a plethora of legal technicalities and political intricacies. He reiterated, in the sitting of 1 March 1923, his excuse from serving on the TUC Commission and Notary Salvatore Borg Olivier was appointed in his stead. Mr Edgar Arrigo presided over his last sitting on 2nd July, 1923, when the Legislative Assembly was discussing a motion made by Professor Bartolo in connection with alleged accumulation of false coins by a cigarettes-manufacturing firm. His resignation by letter dated 3 July 1922 was notified to the House by the Clerk of the House.

In 1925, Edgar Arrigo was co-opted to the Senate after the death of his leader Monsignor Ignazio Panzavecchia, and in 1927, recontested as one of the repesentatives of the Chamber of Commerce for a seat in the Senate. He was not returned by garnering 114 first count votes but was co-opted to the Senate. From 1936 to 1937 he was one of five nominated persons who formed part of the Executive Council that was set up pursuant to new Letters Patient issued on 2 September 1936.

Arrigo also served six times as President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce in: 1928-1929, 1932-1933 and 1935-1936 and six times as Vice-President: in 1926-1927, 1930-1931, 1934, and 1937. Arrigo also served as President of the Casino Maltese in 1933 and Vice President in 1932 and 1934. Arrigo contributed so much to Malta during those difficult times and his distinguished career earned him a reputation of a true gentlemen.

In 1919 Arrigo was honoured with the O.B.E.

Edgar married Marietta (Rocco) Peralta on 2 February 1899, and they had three sons, Edward, Arthur, Oswald, and a daughter Evelyn.

He died at his residence in Valletta. He was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery. He was survived by his wife Maria and four children.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.