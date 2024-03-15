Musician

The son of Angelo and Ninfa née Schembri, Emanuele, who was born at Valletta, studied music under his father and with Vincenzo Anfossi, the organist of the Co-cathedral of St John.

At the age of 16, Nani spent two months in Livorno, Italy, but he returned and in February 1787 was appointed second violinist at the Mdina Cathedral, but resigned in February 1788.

He immediately moved to Italy where for 35 years toured various towns. He was appointed orchestra director of the Camajore Theatre in Modena, first violinist at the theatre in Lucca, and at the Doge Palace in Venice. He took part at the inauguration ceremony with the orchestra of the Teatro Politeama in Palermo, as a violinist. In Palermo he was praised as ‘Nani divino’, and ‘illustre Nani’. In 1794 he was appointed orchestra director of the Teatro del Principe of Biscari, and of the Teatro Principe di S. Domenica. Between 1821 and 1822 he was orchestra director of the Teatro Comunale Provvisorio.

Emanuele Nani, who certainly surpassed his father's fame, returned to Malta in 1823 and was appointed director of the Orchestra at Teatro Brittannia in Valletta and between 1828 and 1830 director of the Orchestra at the Manoel Theatre. On 16 March 1829 Nani conducted the orchestra at a funeral mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, and on 20 July of the same year he conducted the orchestra at a mass at the Mdina Cathedral on the seventh day after the burial of Bishop of Malta, Ferdinand Mattei.

As a violinist and musical director, Nani composed various sacred and profane music, most of which are conserved at the Archives of the Mdina Museum Cathedral. After his second marriage he composed 22 liturgical compositions.

Emanuele married Theresa Torteu née Trapani on 3 December 1787 and they had two sons. After the dead of his wife Emanuele, at the age of 60, he married Caterina Scicluna on 2 December 1834.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.